Warriors' season-ending loss to Kings elicits mixed social media reaction

The Warriors were one of the league's best teams over the second half of the 2023-24 NBA season, but their campaign came crashing down with a 118-94 play-in game loss to the Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Tuesday night.
The loss sends the Warriors into an offseason shrouded in uncertainty. Klay Thompson, who went 0-for-10 from the field and didn't score against the Kings, will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Chris Paul's 2024-25 NBA contract isn't guaranteed, and it's unlikely the Warriors can bring him back at a high price point.
Steph Curry and Draymond Green are a year older, further away from the primes of their careers.
Andrew Wiggins put forth a disappointing season based on the standard he set for himself during the Warriors' 2022 NBA Finals run, and he might not have a future with a team looking to shed salaries.
On the bright side, youngsters Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis showed they are valuable assets for the future of the Warriors.
But now the Warriors -- one of the NBA's greatest dynasties over the last decade -- have to watch the playoffs from home.
Golden State Warriors
Here's how NBA players and fans reacted to the Warriors' postseason exit:
The Warriors believe that as long as Curry is playing, they have a chance to win games at a high level and compete for an NBA championship. But that didn't happen this season, and it's unclear if it can happen moving forward.
For now, the Warriors have a long summer to lick their wounds and retool the roster for the 2024-25 NBA season.