Steph voted finalist for NBA Clutch Player of the Year award

Warriors star Steph Curry has the chance to add yet another accolade to his already illustrious career after the NBA announced its award finalists for the 2023-24 season on Sunday night.

Curry was voted as one of three finalists for the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award, along with Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan and Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The 2023-24 Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year finalists pic.twitter.com/pY6aRoZrih — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 21, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The NBA introduced the Clutch Player of the Year award last season, given to the player who "best comes through for his teammates in the clutch." The award's recipient -- Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox became the first last year -- receives the Jerry West Trophy, named after the Los Angeles Lakers legend who earned himself the nickname "Mr. Clutch" for his lights-out shooting at the end of close games.

Curry certainly was that for the Warriors this during the 2023-24 season, despite their efforts coming up short in an NBA Play-In Tournament loss to the Kings.

In 142.9 crunch-time minutes, or the period when the score is within five with five or fewer minutes left, Curry scored a league-leading 189 points with 32 made 3-pointers. The 36-year-old also shot 49.6 percent from the field in clutch minutes, with multiple game-winners coming from his hot hand in 2023-24.

The two-time NBA MVP finished with seven go-ahead field goals in the final minute of the fourth quarter or overtime this season, also the most in the league (h/t Opta Analyst).

Curry was the lone Warrior to be voted a finalist for an award, which is based on voting results from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

And while the Warriors star has won countless trophies throughout his 15 NBA seasons, Dub Nation certainly hopes to see him join Fox as the only winners of the Clutch Player of the Year award.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast