Sources: Bertāns invited to work out for Warriors; no camp invite yet

The Warriors remain on the hunt for ways to improve their roster for the 2024-25 NBA season.

In the team's latest move, Golden State has invited Dāvis Bertāns to work out for the team, sources told NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson, with one source referring calling the veteran forward a "good name to watch" as the Warriors take a look at multiple free agents for a potential training camp invite. As of now, per Johnson, a camp invite has not been extended to Bertāns.

Regarding the picture Davis Bertans’ agent posted on Instagram earlier: Sources say Bertans has been invited to workout for the Warriors but no camp invite has been extended. Multiple veteran free agents have been in every week. One source called Bertans a “good name to watch” pic.twitter.com/bEnP8BZskS — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) September 3, 2024

NBA insider Marc Stein was first to report the news after an Instagram story post from BSA Basketball CEO Arturs Kalnitis, who is Bertāns' agent, which said Bertāns "will prepare for the upcoming season together with the [Golden State Warriors].” The agent also wished Bertāns good luck in the Bay Area.

Nicknamed the "Latvian Laser" for his sharpshooting abilities, Bertāns, 31, appeared in 43 total games during the 2023-24 season with both the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets. He is a career 39.6-percent shooter from deep and enters his ninth NBA season in search of a roster spot -- potentially with the Warriors, who certainly could use another scoring option.

Golden State will host its training camp beginning Oct. 1 in Hawaii, where they will play a preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

