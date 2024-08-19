Why Warriors' 2024 NBA training camp will take place in Hawaii

After conducting training camp at Chase Center each year since the building opened in 2019, the Warriors are taking their act on the road this season.

To Hawaii.

Upon completion of Media Day on Sept 30, the Warriors will board a flight to Honolulu and remain there for the rest of the week, which will conclude with a preseason game.

Why are the Warriors willing to incur additional expenses for this specific preseason? Their payroll reduction to escape the punitive luxury tax might be a factor, but the greater influence is the makeup of the roster.

There is the obvious age gap, with thirtysomethings Stephen Curry and Draymond Green by far the elder statesmen, with four rotation players – Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski – all under 25.

There are three new veterans – Kyle Anderson, Buddy Hield and D’Anthony Melton – projected as nothing less than rotational members of the squad. The last time there were so many incoming vets was the lost season of 2019-20: Alec Burks, Willie Cauley-Stein, Damion Lee, Glenn Robinson III.

Then, too, there is significant change within the coaching staff. Even more significant in some ways than 2021-22, when Kenny Atkinson, Jama Mahlalela and Dejan “Deki” Milojević joined Steve Kerr’s staff.

Veteran coach Terry Stotts, a longtime head coach and respected offensive tactician, will have considerable impact on that aspect. And former NBA All-Star Jerry Stackhouse is coming aboard to put some teeth into Golden State’s defense. All signs point to makeovers on both ends.

Kerr and the members of front office all believe this four-day getaway at BYU-Hawaii on the pastoral north shore of Oahu will promote healthy bonding, with all parties benefitting.

Every player and coach and front office executive recognizes the Warriors are approaching transition. Kerr and Curry are under contract for two more seasons. Green also has two more seasons, with player option in 2026-27. There is belief that the under-25 group can be crucial to future prosperity.

It’s a lot more costly than having training camp in San Francisco, with returning players and coaches having the option to go home each night while newcomers make their own arrangements.

But this approach is entirely deliberate purposeful. It’s the definition of a “camp.” On the face of it, it makes a ton of sense.

