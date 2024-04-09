How Warriors' win over Lakers impacts West play-in standings

The Warriors' 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena kept alive Golden State's hopes of moving higher than No. 10 in the Western Conference NBA Play-In Tournament standings.

The victory moves the Warriors to 44-35 with three regular-season games to play. They now trail the Lakers (45-35) by half a game for the No. 9 seed and the Sacramento Kings (45-34) by one game for the No. 8 seed.

The Warriors own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Lakers, having won the season series three games to one.

While the Kings and Warriors split their four regular-season games, Sacramento holds the tiebreaker with a better record within the Pacific Division.

The Warriors will finish the regular season with games at the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, and home games against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday and Utah Jazz on Sunday.

The Lakers' final two games are on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday and Pelicans on Sunday.

The sliding Kings wrap up the season with three consecutive home games against the Pelicans on Friday, Phoenix Suns on Friday and Trail Blazers on Sunday.

The Western Conference's play-in positioning fight is coming down to the wire, and the Warriors are giving themselves a chance to sneak out of the final spot.

