Report: Warriors have ‘everyone but Steph' trade deadline approach

As the Warriors continue to be tied to several trade rumors, NBA fans often have the same reaction: "Who are they willing to trade?"

Well, apparently, everyone -- except Steph Curry, of course.

"The mindset in Golden State right now is everyone but Steph Curry is on the table," The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday morning on FanDuel's "Run it Back." "That's their mindset. Now, realistically, there's an asterisk, right? Klay Thompson, would they want to keep him long-term and keep him in Golden State? I think that's been their hope. They have not been able to reach a contract extension with him. And Draymond Green just got back from a [suspension]. Those have been the three core guys in the front office.

"They're big fans of Jonathan Kuminga, big fans of Brandin Podziemski, they're big fans of Trayce Jackson-Davis. But [Andrew] Wiggins and everyone else on that roster has to be in play for this team. Two blowout losses in a row. They haven't even been close in those games. So they're going to be looking to make moves."

Two days after being booed by Chase Center fans in its loss to the Toronto Raptors, Golden State once again received the same reaction from Dub Nation on Wednesday night after a 141-105 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

After Wednesday's shameful loss, Curry hinted at the idea of change and, per Charania, the Warriors are willing to clean house. But Charania also reported a few setbacks are keeping the Warriors from just trading for anybody, and these are some looming decisions around Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who's in the final year of his contract.

"The problem also is you want to make moves, you want to be aggressive, but from what I'm told, they don't want to take long-term money back," Charania said. "They don't want to take another massive contract back. So you think about a guy like [Chicago Bulls guard] Zach Lavine who's got almost $140 million after this season.

"And honestly hanging overall, this is Steve Kerr's contract status as well. He's got an expiring contract, there's no sign of a new deal as of now for him either. So this Warriors team, they're teetering right now, just as we're under a month until the trade deadline. I think they're active. Everyone but Steph Curry has to be in play."

Wiggins and Kuminga have been attached to several rumors in recent weeks.

Wiggins continues to struggle this season and has lost his spot in the starting lineup. The All-Star forward is averaging a career-low 11.7 points on 41.8-percent shooting from the field and 29.8 percent from 3-point range, with 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.8 minutes per 33 games (22 starts) this season.

Earlier this week, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that teams around the league anticipate the Warriors being "open" to trading Wiggins.

Meanwhile, Kuminga is off to a solid start with Golden State after reportedly being frustrated with his fluctuating minutes and inconsistent role last season. The 21-year-old is averaging a career-high 12.8 points on 50.3-percent shooting from the field and 27 percent from deep, adding 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.8 minutes per 36 games (15 starts).

And despite his name floating around the trade rumor mill, reports have stated that the Warriors aren't willing to part ways with the young and promising athletic forward just yet.

But as Charania reported, whether the Warriors really like a player or not, they'll have to be open-minded to a potential split if they want to pull off a trade or trades that will help turn things around before it's too late.

