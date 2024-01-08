Steph details growing concern as Warriors struggle with consistency

It hasn't been smooth sailing for the Warriors as of late, who have lost five of their last seven games and sit at 17-19 on the season.

While there have been bright spots despite the losses, Golden State's 133-118 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at Chase Center led to some honest reflection from star point guard Steph Curry after the game.

"The concern level grows [with] the more nights like tonight that you have," Curry told reporters after shooting 2 of 14 from the field and failing to make a 3-pointer in the loss. "Obviously, I've got to play better and be more efficient, find a way to get going early, give us some life.

"My nature when things het hard, look at what you can do better, so I'm going to stay there and respond the way I know how to do."

Curry praised Klay Thompson, who has experienced shooting struggles this season, for his 25-point performance and "giving everything he had" in the loss. While Draymond Green's extended absence certainly didn't make things easier, Steve Kerr's rotations have fluctuated this season as the Warriors coach again tries to find the right formula between veterans and youth, and Curry believes it has been difficult for Golden State to jell.

"We're mixing up some lineups; that is the challenge for us, like we say, is to find chemistry and to find an identity as fast as possible with the hand we've been dealt this year," Curry continued. "We failed that test tonight. That doesn't mean Wednesday you don't show up with the right mentality and the right confidence and the right approach to bounce back, and then you've got to do it again.

"I don't want to be the broken record up here, but that's the challenge for us."

The Warriors hope Green's impending return to the court can help bring that identity about and provide a defensive boost. In the meantime, they'll need to focus on calming any concerns as they welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to Chase Center on Wednesday.

