Report: Wizards view Jordan Poole as trade piece, not franchise guy

Jordan Poole was a part of a blockbuster trade this summer that stunned the entire NBA world.

After four seasons with the Warriors, the young guard was shipped to the Washington Wizards in exchange for 19-year NBA veteran Chris Paul. And apparently, that might not be the only trade Poole could be tied to in the foreseeable future.

NBA insider and NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors contributor Marc Stein believes Washington doesn't view Poole as a franchise player, but rather a significant piece to a potential move down the road. While examining if the Wizards could just want Poole to increase his trade value or whether they see him as a "cornerstone player," Stein weighed in.

"My sense, from speaking to various league observers," Stein said (h/t Inside the Wizards), "is that more believe it is the former rather than the latter."

Since the trade, Poole has taken it upon himself to become a leader of a young Wizards team. From coordinating team workouts to using his voice to lead the way, Poole stepped into the new opportunity with a refreshed role.

Poole played a massive part in the Warriors' 2022 NBA title, but he remained in the shadows of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Not to mention the preseason scuffle with Draymond Green didn't help with the team's chemistry.

But he took notes from his time in the Bay from the Warriors' stars, and is using what he learned and applying it to his new team. In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer, Poole discussed the transition from a role player with the Warriors to being the so-called "guy" with the Wizards, along new teammate Kyle Kuzma.

"Obviously, I wanted to be in a position to have my own team," Poole told Fischer. "Luckily, I'm able to do that so young, after learning from some of the best."

It isn't so clear if the Wizards feel the same way, though.

