Updated Warriors, Kings NBA In-Season Tournament scenarios

NBA In-Season Tournament group play is heating up Friday night, and it could mean the end for the Warriors and advancement for the Kings.

The Warriors, who will host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in a West Group C game, could be eliminated from the tournament in two scenarios.

If Golden State loses to San Antonio and the Phoenix Suns defeat the Memphis Grizzlies, the Warriors will be eliminated. They also could be booted with a loss to the Spurs, a New Orleans Pelicans win and a Denver Nuggets win.

The following elimination scenarios are also applicable for tonight's games ⬇️ https://t.co/gumaxOAJrQ pic.twitter.com/LcG634equ8 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 24, 2023

Only one of those two scenarios needs to happen for the Warriors to be eliminated.

Meanwhile, the Kings can clinch West Group C if they defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Warriors lose.

Sacramento currently sits atop Group C with a 2-0 record. Minnesota also is 2-0 but loses the point-differential tiebreaker 16-10, and Golden State is third at 1-1.

If the Warriors manage to stay alive in the tournament, their Group C finale against the Kings on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center could mean something, as it potentially pits the Northern California rivals against each other for a spot in the knockout rounds. Golden State needs to win both of its remaining group-play games and receive help elsewhere, since it trails in point differential and lost its head-to-head meeting with Minnesota.

