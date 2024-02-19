Draymond reveals he wanted JK out of LeBron-to-Warriors trade talks

The Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers took the NBA world by storm this month when it was reported that there were conversations about potentially pairing LeBron James with Steph Curry in the Bay.

While Warriors owner Joe Lacob and players from both teams briefly weighed in on the report, the details of the discussions remain unknown. But during Sunday's NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green confirmed there were talks and provided a sense of clarity surrounding what Golden State was willing to give up -- and not give up -- for James.

"When I talked to Joe on the phone and we were discussing what we have to give up," Green said to TNT's Taylor Rooks and Charles Barkley, "I said if it's [Jonathan] Kuminga then the answer is no."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Barkley agreed with Green, stating if the Warriors were "stupid enough" to give up Kuminga and Klay Thompson for James, the Lakers would agree in a heartbeat.

"The one thing the NBA does not want to see, is Anthony Davis & Kuminga together for the next 10 years," Barkley said. "That would be scary."

"The one thing the NBA does not want to see, is Anthony Davis & Kuminga together for the next 10 years. That would be scary!" 👀



Chuck asked Draymond about recent Lakers-Warriors trade rumors



Catch the NBA All-Star Game #ALTCAST now on TruTV pic.twitter.com/VNGiftjK8A — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2024

It wasn't the first time Green mentioned Kuminga's name during the annual three-day event.

The Warriors entered the NBA All-Star break having won eight of their last 10 games, and Green believes the young forward in particular has been the key to Golden State's recent success.

"I say there's two guys in the NBA who [don't] have anything left to prove, and that's Steph [Curry] and LeBron [James], -- in another category," Green told the "Inside the NBA" panel Saturday night. "But Jonathan Kuminga has been the key to our success.

"Seeing how that young man has taken that next step, and he threw himself into the No. 2 option and our offense is starting to be hooked around him."

Since Dec. 31, Kuminga is averaging 19.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists and also has scored in double digits in 33 consecutive games.

While speaking to reporters after the Feb. 8 trade deadline, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy said Kuminga was "virtually" untouchable in trade talks. It is becoming clear that sentiment is contagious around the rest of the Warriors' locker room.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast