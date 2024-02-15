Steph addresses Warriors' reported attempt to trade for LeBron

The Warriors made waves Wednesday morning when a report surfaced that Golden State inquired about a potential trade for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Following the Warriors' 130-125 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Chase Center, Steph Curry was asked if he ever is surprised about reports involving his team attempting to trade for a big-name player like James.

"No, never surprised," Curry told reporters. "It's always a surprise when stuff like that gets out because I'm assuming that every team is making calls that if every fanbase or media group would know about it, it would normalize the conversations that happen in the front office, especially around the trade deadline when you're exploring around the league who's available and who's not.

"Obviously, a guy like Bron, you would probably call just to see. I don't know what the depths of the conversations were, but it was a nice little surprise this morning for sure."

Steph comments on the Warriors' reported trade interest in LeBron before the deadline 👀 pic.twitter.com/luXDP4TkcK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 15, 2024

While the Warriors and Lakers didn't carve out a blockbuster deal that would have sent James to Golden State -- and shattered the NBA universe in the process -- the team's interest in the NBA's all-time leading scorer is important to remember as the summer inches closer.

James holds a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 NBA season, which he could feasibly decline to enter free agency in the coming offseason.

Perhaps the thought of pairing up with the greatest shooter of all time could be enough to pique James' interest as he enters his age-40 season still playing at an All-NBA level.

At a minimum, it's interesting to envision a world where the two players who defined a generation of professional hoops team up in pursuit of a championship together after squaring off in four consecutive NBA Finals from 2015-2018.

