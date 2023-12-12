Suns' Big Three won't debut vs. Warriors as Durant ruled out

The Phoenix Suns' new Big Three hasn't played together yet during the 2023-24 NBA season, and that streak will continue for at least one more game as they face the Warriors on Tuesday at Footprint Center.

Kevin Durant has been ruled out of the contest against Golden State with a left ankle sprain. It will be his second straight missed game due to the injury.

Phoenix also will be down Grayson Allen (groin) and Nassir Little (concussion) on Tuesday night.

The Suns will, however, have Bradley Beal at their disposal for the first time in a month. Beal has been sidelined since Nov. 12 due to a low back strain. The injury has limited him to just three games with his new team, all of which came while Devin Booker was sidelined.

The 12-10 Suns have been without Beal for 19 games and Booker for nine. Durant is slated to miss his fourth game.

The Warriors, who are riding a five-game road losing streak, will look to beat the Suns for the first time this season after dropping the first two meetings. Golden State most recently fell to Phoenix on Nov. 22, when Steph Curry scored a season-low 16 points.

Tipoff from the Footprint Center in Phoenix is set for 7 p.m. PT.

