Report: Suns' Beal targeting return from back injury vs. Warriors

The Phoenix Suns' new Big Three has yet to share the floor together, but that could change against the Warriors.

Three-time NBA All-Star guard Bradley Beal is aiming to make his return when Phoenix hosts Golden State on Tuesday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday, citing sources.

Beal hasn't played since Nov. 12 due to a low back strain, "an injury that sources briefed on the matter have described as nerve irritation stemming from a disc issue in Beal’s back," Charania reported.

The back issue has limited Beal to just three games this season, all of which came without Devin Booker in the lineup. Beal averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 28.7 minutes, while shooting 39.1 percent from the field, over his first three games with the Suns.

Whether the Suns' Big Three actually debuts as a trio against Golden State also will depend on Kevin Durant's status. The two-time NBA Finals MVP missed Phoenix's last game due to an ankle sprain and didn't participate in practice Sunday.

Phoenix acquired Beal from the Washington Wizards in an offseason trade to pair him with Booker and Durant. The blockbuster deal saw the departure of Chris Paul, who later was rerouted to the Warriors.

The Suns are off to a 12-10 start despite the 19 missed games from Beal, along with nine from Booker.

Each of the first two meetings between the Suns and Warriors this season went to Phoenix, with the Suns winning 108-104 at Chase Center on opening night and then 123-115 at the Footprint Center on Nov. 22.

