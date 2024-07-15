Why Vereen believes Summer League standout Plowden ‘should be in NBA'

Daeqwon Plowden has burst on the scene with a strong showing on the Warriors' NBA Summer League squad, making a strong case that his stint with Golden State should extend well beyond the franchise's July slate of games.

Following a dominant performance in the Warriors' 90-73 win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, Plowden received high praise from Golden State's Summer League coach Anthony Vereen, who confidently stated the dynamic forward has earned an opportunity at professional basketball's highest level.

"He's [Plowden] shown that he should be in the NBA," Vereen told reporters. "I just hugged [Santa Cruz Warriors general manager] Ryan Atkinson for the roster I have. These guys are really showing they're right on the cusp of where they want to be. The way he plays so hard, agressively on both ends. He doesn't take a play off, it's a pleasure as a coach to watch him put himself in a better position."

Part of what makes Plowden such an appealing option is his ability to efficiently impact games within the natural flow of the offense, a critical skill for a player looking to snag a spot on the back end of an NBA roster.

"Within the flow of the game, if you're going to be a role player at the next level, they're not going to run plays for you." Vereen explained. "To have a guy be so efficient and effective without a play being called for him, to do the dirty things and the small things, he's showing that he can play a role in the NBA."

Plowden's ability to get buckets without disrupting the rhythm of the offense isn't lost on the 25-year-old wing, who echoed Vereen's observation about his efficient approach to the game.

"I feel like the way I eat is within the flow of everything, and tonight we [we're] just flowing," Plowden said after Saturday's win.

When asked about if his recent success has led to thoughts about a potential NBA contract at the conclusion of Summer League, Plowden revealed his focus remains on what remains immediately in front of him, citing the value of being able to play free without the distraction of what lies down the road.

"I try not to think about it too much, I feel like if it's going to happen, it's going to happen," Plowden told reporters. "It's going to happen from me going out there and showcasing what I can do within the organization, and how the organization is ran. I feel like me thinking about that is going to put a lot more pressure on me, and right now I'm just out there playing free."

After going undrafted in 2022, Plowden spent the last two Summer Leagues playing for the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder, but the third time appears to be the charm as his stint with Golden State has him closer to reaching his NBA dreams as ever before.

With one Warriors two-way roster spot left up for grabs, Plowden has made as strong a case as anyone that he's deserving to make the leap to the next level.

