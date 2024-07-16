Summer league standout, Warriors agree to two-way contract, per agent

NBA Summer League is an opportunity for young players to showcase their talent and prove they belong in the NBA.

Daeqwon Plowden has done exactly that with the Warriors this summer.

The free agent guard/forward agreed to a two-way contract with Golden State, Plowden's agent Drew Kelso of One Motive Sports first told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and the news was later confirmed by NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson.

Can confirm Daeqwon Plowden has agreed to a two-way contract with the Warriors.



The Warriors’ three two-way contracts are now filled at this time between Plowden, Pat Spencer and Reece Beekman, but that of course can change — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) July 16, 2024

Plowden has been Golden State's summer league standout, from the California Classic at Chase Center to The Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

With the Warriors' young and rising duo of Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis absent from the team's California Classic opener against the Miami Heat due to their Team USA Select Team duties, it was a flurry of new guys who led Golden State to a 105-66 thumping of Miami.

Plowden finished with 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range in 23 minutes. He scored 13 points in six third-quarter minutes and during one stretch, he dropped 11 consecutive points.

DAEQWON PLOWDEN CAN'T MISS



He's on a solo 11-0 run pic.twitter.com/IsGlh2SS5B — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 6, 2024

The 6-foot-6 wing carried his dominance into Sin City.

Plowden is averaging 16.5 points on 54.5-percent shooting from the field and 62.5 percent from deep, with 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, one steal and one block in 24.8 minutes through Golden State's first two Summer League games in Vegas.

Just a few days ago, Warriors summer league coach Anthony Vereen confidently expressed why he believed Plowden deserves an opportunity to be in the NBA and compete at the highest level.

"[Plowden has] shown that he should be in the NBA," Vereen told reporters. "I just hugged [Santa Cruz Warriors general manager] Ryan Atkinson for the roster I have. These guys are really showing they're right on the cusp of where they want to be. The way he plays so hard, aggressively on both ends.

"He doesn't take a play off, it's a pleasure as a coach to watch him put himself in a better position."

After going undrafted in 2022, Plowden spent the last two Summer Leagues playing for the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder.

But the third time appears to be the charm for the 25-year-old, as he secured Golden State's final two-way roster spot for the 2024-25 NBA season.

