What we learned as Plowden leads Warriors' Summer League rout of Suns

The Warriors opened their 2024 NBA Summer League with a scintillating performance in their 90-73 win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday at The Thomas & Mack Center.

Golden State siezed control from the opening tip, jumping out to a commanding first-half lead that set the tone for the Warriors' emphatic victory in Las Vegas.

Daeqwon Plowden, Brandin Podziemski and Jackson Rowe all finished in double figures, with the trio sparking an impressive 21-4 run in the first quarter that offered Golden State a comfortable cushion it could ride to victory.

Plowden led all Warriors players with 19 points, posting remarkable efficiency with an 8-of-12 shooting performance, including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc.

Here are three takeaways from a Summer League opener that Golden State handled from start to finish.

Plowden Leads The Way

The star of the California Classic, Plowden picked up right where he left off in his Warriors Vegas debut, tied for a game-high 19 points while looking like the best player on the court against the Suns.

Daeqwon Plowden sprints downcourt for the SLAM pic.twitter.com/wR9KKWbfPd — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2024

The 25-year-old wing put on a show with general manager Mike Dunleavy in attendance, further strengthening his case to be included in the team's plans beyond their summer slate of games.

Dunleavy has a considerable decision to make regarding Golden State's lone remaining two-way contract slot, with Plowden potentially forcing his hand if he continues to dominate like he did Saturday night against Phoenix.

Mike Dunleavy loves what he's seeing from Daeqwon Plowden 👀 pic.twitter.com/N9nb4s93dP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2024

After averaging 17 points per game in three California Classic contests, Plowden showed no signs of slowing down in Saturday's win, getting to the basket at will with a remarkably efficient showing from the floor.

Daeqwon Plowden with the smooth finish 🔥 pic.twitter.com/U817nI0WOZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2024

With the amount of aging veterans on the Warriors' roster, Plowden's plus-athletcism would be a welcome addition to round out the back end of the squad Dunleavy and Golden State plan on rolling out for the 2024-25 NBA season.

Podziemski Finds His Groove

After a rough stretch of games during the California Classic, Podziemski looked much more like the player that earned 2023-24 NBA All-Rookie First Team honors last season.

Podziemski did a little bit of everything as a scorer, getting to the bucket to finish a tough and-1 before draining a couple of baskets beyond the arc to pad the Warriors' lead.

Podz grabs the tough and-1 😤 pic.twitter.com/lfRwAhhsm2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2024

Podz is heating up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Xc1FDIaZ05 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2024

Podziemski finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists, flashing the all-around game that led to him being recognized as one of the NBA's top rookies last season.

Given the reliance Golden State will have on Podziemski following the departure of Klay Thompson, Saturday's performance offered an encouraging reminder that the young combo guard still remains capable of being the impact rotation player he was during his rookie campaign.

TJD Dominates The Paint

One of the most exciting second-round NBA draft picks in franchise history, Trayce Jackson-Davis gave the Warriors an athletic, rim-running threat that Golden State had lacked in recent seasons from its center spot.

The 24-year-old looks like he hasn't missed a beat since his strong rookie campaign, flying up and down the court at the Thomas & Mack Center while showing off the vertical spacing that made him a key contributor in his debut season.

Jackson-Davis finished with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in Saturday's win, pulling down seven rebounds and finishing as a plus-12 in 22 minutes.

Podz defense ➡ TJD offense pic.twitter.com/QMh1nbihmP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2024

Jackson-Davis entered the NBA as a high-IQ big who can impact games in a number of ways, perfectly summarized in this first-quarter sequence that saw him pull down an offensive board while sandwiched between two opponents before finding Rowe with a crafty pass that led to a wide-open dunk.

TJD finds Jackson Rowe under the rim 💪 pic.twitter.com/H6GSMpVxSZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2024

With the expected workload Jackson-Davis will have in Year 2, his summertime showing indicates the arrow continues to trend in the right direction for the young big.

