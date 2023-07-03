Draymond believes CP3 will ‘unlock' one Warriors youngster

Chris Paul, who arguably was once the Warriors' biggest villain before the team acquired him in a trade with the Washington Wizards in June, now could have a big impact on the franchise’s future.

New teammate Draymond Green believes Paul will have a heavy influence on the growth of one young, blossoming young player in San Francisco.

“I’ll tell you one more thing that it unlocks, and I look forward to learning this from him,” Green said to fellow NBA player Paul George on the most recent episode “Podcast P” show. “I think Chris Paul will completely unlock Jonathan Kuminga in his growth.

“CP is great with young guys. Deandre Ayton looked like a bust before CP came to Phoenix. People didn’t know what Deandre Ayton was going to be, and all of a sudden he’s an All-Star-level player.

“What he would do unlocking Kuminga is huge. Absolutely huge. I look forward to learning that from him. He’s always been incredible in mentoring young guys, and that is an area I’ve wanted to grow in because it’s one I got thrust into.”

Kuminga, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, was expected to take a leap in his second year, but that never materialized. Instead, he found himself weaving in and out of coach Steve Kerr's rotation, playing four or fewer minutes in nine of the Warriors' 13 playoff games.

Having him share significant minutes as a reserve alongside a veteran guard who sees the floor as well as Paul should do nothing but benefit the 20-year-old springy forward.

One of the Warriors' biggest problems in 2022-23 was establishing consistent play off the bench. Paul could change that.

"Now, CP can anchor that unit," Green told George. "Whether he starts or comes off the bench, I haven’t talked to Steve, I don’t know. But I know he will see some time with that unit. He can anchor that unit.

"I think that’s a big thing in unlocking our team again."

