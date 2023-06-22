CP3 reveals how he found out about reported Warriors trade

The reported blockbuster trade between the Warriors and Washington Wizards can't become official until July 6, but guard Chris Paul isn't hiding his excitement about the prospect of joining Golden State.

After talking briefly with the Charlotte Observer about the trade, Paul sat down with sportscaster Lindsay Czarniak and had a lengthy conversation about the move, which will send Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins and two future draft picks to the Wizards.

Paul explained to Czarniak how he found out about the trade, and it's a similar story to how he found out he had been traded by the Phoenix Suns to the Wizards in the reported Bradley Beal deal.

"My son again … I was at my gym right here in Winston playing pick-up, hoopin,' " Paul told Czarniak in Winston-Salem, N.C. "After the game got over at 1, little Chris came over and told me. I was excited to get a chance to go play for a franchise like that with the great players they have. It's crazy how life comes full circle. For the last 10 years I've been competing … against them. I'm all about winning, so whatever's gonna give me an opportunity to win I'm all for it."

In 18 NBA seasons, a championship has eluded Paul. But now he will get a chance to compete for a title alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and presumably Draymond Green, who have won four rings together.

Paul has had some epic regular-season and NBA playoff battles with the Warriors, but any prior beef will be put to the side as they compete for one common goal: Raise the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

"I'm excited, I'm grateful … to get an opportunity to play with that core group of players, Steph, Klay, Draymond, [Kevon] Looney, [Andrew Wiggins], all them, play for Steve [Kerr]," Paul told Czarniak. "It just happened so I'm just processing it all. I definitely want to get on the phone and talk to those guys and whatnot and see what’s what."

One of the biggest questions surrounding the trade is how Paul will fit into a Warriors system where they like to push the pace. At 38 years old and with his injury history, this might not be the easiest transition for Paul. But he's ready for the challenge.

"I've played on a few different teams now and different situations and systems and whatnot," Paul told Czarniak. "So I don't know, but I do know that when you play with really good players you figure it out and I think we'll do that."

Paul knows time is running out for him to capture an NBA title. He has played on teams and with players capable of winning a championship, only to come up short on several occasions.

Playing with the Warriors as they chase a fifth NBA title in 10 seasons might be Paul's last, best chance to get his hands on the last piece of hardware he wants.

"Obviously it's that elusive championship," Paul told Czarniak. "So going to a team with guys who have that pedigree. They've shown the ability to do it over and over again, with a coaching staff, with a primetime organization. As long as I've been playing I still love learning, so I'm excited about going into this team, this organization and seeing how I can be a piece or just be part of the puzzle to help our team win."

The Warriors abandoned their youth movement by trading Poole and Rollins for Paul, hoping to make at least one more run at a championship while Curry and Thompson are in their primes. It was a stunning move, but it could pay off in a big way if Golden State is the last team standing next June.