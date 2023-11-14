Warriors' Podziemski banks in remarkable buzzer-beater after steal

No Steph Curry. No Klay Thompson. No Draymond Green.

The Warriors needed the rest of the roster to step up against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night at Chase Center, but rookie Brandin Podziemski likely wasn't coach Steve Kerr's first, second or third choice for breakout game.

Given his biggest opportunity to contribute with Curry injured, and Thompson and Green ejected earlier in the game, Podziemski balled out through the first three quarters, and he capped it with an incredible banked-in 3-pointer to end the third quarter following a steal off a Timberwolves defensive rebound.

Podziemski, the No. 19 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, played a team-high 28:42 through the first three quarters and dropped in 20 points, remarkably becoming just the third Warrior this season to reach that number, joining Curry and Dario Saric.

Without their three best players, Kerr had to turn to just about everyone on the roster, and Podziemski answered the call in a big way.

