NBA GMs rank Warriors' Podziemski as top-five steal in 2023 draft

Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski could become the one that got away for a handful of general managers around the NBA.

NBA.com's John Schuhmann asked front-office executives a multitude of questions in his annual preseason GM survey, including which rookie was the biggest steal in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Houston Rockets rookie Cam Whitmore received the most votes (43 percent) in that category after he slid from a projected top-five pick to No. 20 overall. Following Whitmore was three players receiving 10 percent of the vote in Utah's Keyonte George (No. 16 overall pick), Portland's Scoot Henderson (No. 3 overall pick) and Miami's Jaime Jaquez Jr. (No. 18 overall pick).

In fifth place? Podziemski, the Santa Clara guard selected No. 19 overall by the Warriors.

Podziemski struggled shooting the basketball during summer league, but he showed out in Golden State's 125-108 preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. In 26 minutes, Podziemski logged 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting to go along with six rebounds and four assists.

He'll be working to gain the trust of coach Steve Kerr and earn a spot in the Warriors' rotation as a rookie.

Last year, Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren and Rockets forward Tari Eason were voted the co-biggest steals in the 2022 draft by general managers. Duren logged 9.1 points and 8.9 rebounds in 67 games as a rookie while Eason logged 9.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in 82 contests. Neither player received a single Rookie of the Year vote.

Podziemski will get his next chance to prove these general manager's right Friday when the Warriors visit the Los Angeles Lakers to continue their preseason schedule.

