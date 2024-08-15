Warriors' 2024-25 schedule released by NBA, with game dates, times

The Warriors now know which teams they must go through to punch their ticket to the NBA playoffs and potentially pursue a fifth championship in 11 seasons.

The NBA released its 2024-25 regular-season schedule Thursday, with all 82 Warriors games laid out from October to April.

New schedule, new wallpaper 📲@kpthrive || 2024-25 Schedule Release pic.twitter.com/tJUHkEUPXo — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 15, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The soundtrack to our season. Out NOW.@kpthrive || 2024-25 Schedule Release pic.twitter.com/lufzncLcVo — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 15, 2024

Golden State will open the 2024-25 season on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. PT at Moda Center, followed by a clash against Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz on Friday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. PT at Delta Center, before returning to Chase Center for its home opener against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. PT.

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Co. will welcome franchise icon and new Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson back to Chase Center for the first time on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. PT in the first of four NBA Cup games.

The Warriors once again will play on Christmas Day in a marquee matchup against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at 5 p.m. PT at Chase Center.

The Warriors' schedule also includes 14 back-to-backs and 24 nationally televised games.

Here are other notable 2024-25 season dates:

The NBA today released its complete game schedule for the 2024-25 regular season.



🏀 Schedule by day: https://t.co/I02oZ97WYY



🏀 Schedule by team: https://t.co/dbSxtQLqEQ



🏀 Press release: https://t.co/sGv6NSpH9a



🏀 Notable dates ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/V9a3heZD7n — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 15, 2024

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast