Warriors' 2024 NBA Cup schedule released, featuring Klay's return

The group play portion of the 2024 NBA Cup is set as the Warriors once again look to punch their ticket to the semifinal and championship rounds at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The NBA released its in-season tournament schedule on Tuesday. Here is who, when and where Golden State will play its four group play games.

The NBA today released its complete game schedule and national television schedule for Group Play of the Emirates NBA Cup 2024. These games will be played on Tuesdays and Fridays from Nov. 12 – Dec. 3.



Day Date Opponent Time Tuesday Nov. 12 vs. Dallas Mavericks 7 p.m. PT Friday Nov. 15 vs. Memphis Grizzlies 7 p.m. PT Friday Nov. 22 at New Orleans Pelicans 7 p.m. PT Tuesday Dec. 12 at Denver Nuggets 8 p.m. PT

The Warriors' first tournament matchup will be against Klay Thompson and the Mavericks at Chase Center, which will be the former Golden State guard's first game in San Francisco since signing a three-year, $50 million contract with Dallas this offseason.

Golden State went 2-2 in NBA Cup group play games in the tournament's inaugural season last year, failing to advance to the semifinal round in Las Vegas.

Steph Curry and Co. will aim for a better showing in this year's tournament.

