Warriors' 2024 NBA Cup schedule released, featuring Klay's return

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The group play portion of the 2024 NBA Cup is set as the Warriors once again look to punch their ticket to the semifinal and championship rounds at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The NBA released its in-season tournament schedule on Tuesday. Here is who, when and where Golden State will play its four group play games.

DayDateOpponentTime
TuesdayNov. 12vs. Dallas Mavericks7 p.m. PT
FridayNov. 15vs. Memphis Grizzlies7 p.m. PT
FridayNov. 22at New Orleans Pelicans7 p.m. PT
TuesdayDec. 12at Denver Nuggets8 p.m. PT

The Warriors' first tournament matchup will be against Klay Thompson and the Mavericks at Chase Center, which will be the former Golden State guard's first game in San Francisco since signing a three-year, $50 million contract with Dallas this offseason.

Golden State went 2-2 in NBA Cup group play games in the tournament's inaugural season last year, failing to advance to the semifinal round in Las Vegas.

Steph Curry and Co. will aim for a better showing in this year's tournament.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

