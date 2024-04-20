Giants' Bailey amazingly blasts hole-in-one Splash Hit into kayak

Patrick Bailey's first Splash Hit certainly was a memorable one for the Giants catcher.

The two-run blast not only broke a fifth-inning tie with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Oracle Park but also landed perfectly into the kayak of one lucky Giants fan -- or not so lucky, depending on the bruise.

Bailey’s splash hit landed directly into a kayak 🤯pic.twitter.com/ZptS3CURbI — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 20, 2024

Bailey had a big day at the plate in San Francisco's eventual 7-3 win, going 4-for-4 and a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.

Bailey needed a triple to complete the cycle and came up JUST short 🙃 pic.twitter.com/hseY88JrYK — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 20, 2024

And, to top it all off, it was Bailey's first bobblehead day. Giants manager Bob Melvin said after the game it was like Bailey had the Baseball Gods on his side Saturday, even with how good of a player San Francisco's young backstop is.

"Baseball Gods probably shone down on him a little bit today."



Bob Melvin on Bailey's monster game and his catcher nearly hitting for the cycle pic.twitter.com/KI0QdaGixf — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 20, 2024

The Giants fan in the kayak gets to walk away with an experience to remember forever, as does Bailey. It doesn't get much better than a perfect day at the plate, your first Splash Hit, a bobblehead in your honor and, of course, a win for San Francisco.

Vibes are unmatched 🤌 pic.twitter.com/rfjGUACkWb — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 20, 2024

Bailey and the Giants will go for a series win against the Diamondbacks on Sunday at Oracle Park. Coverage begins with "Giants Pregame Live" at 12:30 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area.

