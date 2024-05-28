How Yaz helped Giants make MLB history in win vs. Phillies

Mike Yastrzemski's two-run second-inning double helped the Giants make MLB history in their 8-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at Oracle Park.

The two runs scored put the Giants at 100,000 total runs in franchise history, making them the second MLB team to accomplish the feat (h/t FOX Sports). The Chicago Cubs have the all-time franchise record with 101,922 runs scored, per Baseball Reference.

While San Francisco doesn't hold the record for runs scored, the franchise does have the most wins in MLB history with 11,489, slightly ahead of long-time rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have 11,367 wins.

The Giants' offense has been on fire over the past three series, going 8-2 over the last 10 games with 76 total runs scored. While San Francisco has struggled with injuries to key starters over the past few weeks, young minor-league call-ups like Heliot Ramos and Brett Wisely have been filling in remarkably well.

At 28-27, the Giants are in the thick of the National League wild-card race and sit five games back of the Dodgers in the NL West.

