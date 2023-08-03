Soderstrom's first MLB homer caps A's odd feat in loss to Dodgers

Tyler Soderstrom's initial MLB stint hasn't been smooth, but the rookie infielder connected for his first career homer late in the Athletics' 8-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.

Soderstrom has struggled since earning his first MLB promotion in mid-July. He went 1-for-3 on Thursday night, raising his batting average to .200.

"Great swing by Tyler," A's manager Mark Kotsay told reporters in Los Angeles after the game. "He's been battling obviously, coming from the minor leagues, he's been known to drive the ball out of the baseball parks, and to have his first home run at Dodger Stadium, that's a special moment for Tyler."

Soderstom's blast also capped a strange three-game series for the A's in Los Angeles, in which they scored six total runs, all coming via solo home runs.

Per Sportsradar, the A's are the first time in MLB history to score six-plus runs in a series, all on solo homers. In addition to Soderstom's homer Thursday, fellow rookie Zack Gelof crushed his fifth long ball of the season. On Wednesday, Shea Langeliers' 11th long ball of the season account for Oakland's only run. On Tuesday, Gelof, Brent Rooker and Jordan Diaz all went deep.

For Soderstrom and Gelof, who were called up from Triple-A Las Vegas together, likely marks the first of many games in which they both homer.

"It is a good sign for them to homer in a game together," Kotsay told reporters.

The A's dropped to 50 games under .500 (30-80) with the loss and have Friday off before beginning a two-game Bay Bridge Series with the Giants on Saturday at the Oakland Coliseum.