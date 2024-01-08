About All-Star Teacher

NBC SPORTS BAY AREA, NBC SPORTS CALIFORNIA AND PROVIDENT CREDIT UNION ANNOUNCE COMMENCEMENT OF THE 2024 ALL-STAR TEACHER AWARD

NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports California and Provident Credit Union to Contribute $30,000 to the Winning Teacher’s School

Nomination Forms for the All-Star Teacher Award Available on NBCSportsBayArea.com/AST, Submission Deadline: Monday, February 5, 2024

2024 All-Star Teacher Awardee to be Revealed before a San Francisco Giants Game this Summer

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – January 8, 2024 – NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports California and Provident Credit Union today announced the start of the 2024 All-Star Teacher Award. Now in its 17th year, the All-Star Teacher Award acknowledges educators teaching kindergarten through twelfth grade in Northern and Central California for their exceptional commitment to their students both in school and the community. The Grand Prize-winning teacher's school will be awarded $30,000, with the announcement scheduled for this summer before a San Francisco Giants game.

Nomination forms are accessible online at www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/ast. The deadline for submitting completed nomination forms is Monday, February 5, 2024. Once the nominations are received, a panel of judges will select five finalists. Voting for your preferred finalist can be online at www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/ast from April 1 to May 31, 2024.

Finalists will be chosen based on four criteria: overall commitment, excellence in teaching, rapport with students, and level of distinction.

This year's panel of judges includes community leaders Jay dela Cruz, Director of Community Engagement at NBC Bay Area; John Haggarty, Vice President of Marketing and Digital Experience at Provident Credit Union ; Rabiah Khalid, Community Investment Manager at Comcast California; Detra Paige, Director of Alumni & Family Relations at the Oakland Athletics; and Sue Petersen, Executive Director of the Giants Community Fund at the San Francisco Giants.

The 2023 All-Star Teacher Award recipient, Erik Bertelson, earned $30,000 for Wells Middle School in Dublin.

About Provident Credit Union:

Provident Credit Union is a $3.5 billion financial institution with over 135,000 members and 21 community branches in the Bay Area. The Redwood Shores-based credit union has proudly served the Bay Area since 1950. The full-service credit union for retail or business members and offers everything from checking and savings accounts to mortgages, auto loans, credit cards, and home and auto insurance. Provident began as the California Teachers Association Credit Union and expanded over the years to include those who live and work in the surrounding counties of the Bay Area and beyond. More information is available at www.providentcu.org.

About NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California:

NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, both part of NBC Sports Regional Networks, serve more than four million households in Northern California, Nevada, Southern Oregon, and Hawaii. NBC Sports Bay Area, the television home of MLB’s San Francisco Giants, NBA’s Golden State Warriors, and the official regional sports network of the San Francisco 49ers, also features a robust lineup of Emmy Award-winning news, analysis, and original programming. NBC Sports California offers live coverage of MLB’s Oakland Athletics, NBA’s Sacramento Kings, and NHL’s San Jose Sharks. Collectively, these networks deliver more than 600 live game broadcasts per year. The NBC Sports app provides live steams of the games and pre-and postgame shows, digital coverage of the hometown teams with original stories and content from a team of “Insiders,” breaking news, up-to-the-minute game previews/recaps, highlights, and multimedia video clips. Follow both networks on social: X: NBCSAuthentic Instagram: NBCSAuthentic; and Facebook: NBCSAuthentic.

