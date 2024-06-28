2024 All-Star Teacher Award Recipient Announced

NBC SPORTS BAY AREA, PROVIDENT CREDIT UNION ANNOUNCE

2024 ALL-STAR TEACHER AWARD RECIPIENT

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – June 28, 2024 – NBC Sports Bay Area and Provident Credit Union announced Pamela Lim-McAlister from Albany High School as the grand prize winner of the 2024 All-Star Teacher Award. Lim-McAlister received the $30,000 prize during an on-field ceremony at Oracle Park before the San Francisco Giants-Chicago Cubs game on Wednesday, June 26.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Lim-McAlister, known affectionately as "Profe," was honored alongside the other finalists, each of whom received $2,000 for their schools. The finalists include Chris Scharfenkamp of Lorin Eden Elementary in Hayward, Joseph McLean of Spring View Middle School in Rocklin, Mike Davey of Saratoga High School in Saratoga, and Sarah Mauhay of Joseph Weller Elementary in Milpitas.

Selection was based on commitment, teaching excellence, student rapport, and distinction. The judging panel comprised Jay dela Cruz, Director of Community Engagement at NBC Bay Area; John Haggarty, VP of Marketing and Digital Experience at Provident Credit Union; Rabiah Khalid, Community Investment Manager at Comcast California; Detra Paige, Director of Alumni & Family Relations at the Oakland Athletics; and Sue Petersen, Executive Director of the Giants Community Fund.

The All-Star Teacher Award, since 2007, recognizes outstanding Northern and Central California elementary, middle and high school teachers for their dedication in school and community. This marks the 13th year of collaboration between NBC Sports Bay Area and Provident Credit Union in celebrating regional educators.

All-Star Teacher Award recipients:

2007 Michael Meneses – Presidio Middle School, San Francisco

2008 Allen Nakamura – Alameda High School, Alameda

2009 Jessica Schelegle – Sacred Heart School, Saratoga

2010 Zachary Swan – Jefferson High School, Daly City

2011 Robert “Corky” Black – Oak Grove High School, San Jose

2012 Dr. Paul Ricks – Hopkins Junior High School, Fremont

2013 Ruben Modesto – John H. Pitman High School, Turlock

2014 Nicole Ellwood – Twin Hills Charter Middle School, Sebastopol

2015 Carmen Kotto – South Valley Middle School, Gilroy

2016 Scott Krijnen – Castillero Middle School, San Jose

2017 Dale Waldo – Folsom Middle School, Folsom

2018 Cori Starr – Northgate High School, Walnut Creek

2019 Katie Humann - Adams Middle School, Brentwood

2021 Tomokazu Morikawa - George Washington High School, San Francisco

2022 Jessica Holman – Rancho Cotate High School, Rohnert Park

2023 Erik Bertelson – Wells Middle School, Dublin

2024 “Profe” Pamela Lim-McAlister – Albany High School, Albany

About Provident Credit Union:

Provident Credit Union is a $3.5 billion financial institution with over 135,000 members and 21 community branches in the Bay Area. The Redwood Shores-based credit union has proudly served the Bay Area since 1950. The full-service credit union for retail or business members and offers everything from checking and savings accounts to mortgages, auto loans, credit cards, and home and auto insurance. Provident began as the California Teachers Association Credit Union and expanded over the years to include those who live and work in the surrounding counties of the Bay Area and beyond. More information is available at www.providentcu.org.

About NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California:

NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, both part of NBC Sports Regional Networks, serve more than four million households in Northern California, Nevada, Southern Oregon, and Hawaii. NBC Sports Bay Area, the television home of MLB’s San Francisco Giants, NBA’s Golden State Warriors, and the official regional sports network of the San Francisco 49ers, also features a robust lineup of Emmy Award-winning news, analysis, and original programming. NBC Sports California offers live coverage of MLB’s Oakland Athletics, NBA’s Sacramento Kings, and NHL’s San Jose Sharks. Collectively, these networks deliver more than 600 live game broadcasts per year. The NBC Sports app provides live steams of the games and pre-and postgame shows, digital coverage of the hometown teams with original stories and content from a team of “Insiders,” breaking news, up-to-the-minute game previews/recaps, highlights, and multimedia video clips. Follow both networks on social: X: NBCSAuthentic; Instagram: NBCSAuthentic; and Facebook: NBCSAuthentic.

###

MEDIA CONTACT:

Liza Catalan

NBC Bay Area

408-432-4302

liza.catalan@nbcuni.com