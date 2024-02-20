USWNT cruises past Dominican Republic 5-0 to open 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 20: Olivia Moultrie #13 of the United States celebrates scoring with teammate Lynn Williams #6 during the first half of the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup Group A match against the Dominican Republic at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 20, 2024 in Carson, California. The goal was later disallowed following a VAR review. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

The U.S. women's national team's Concacaf Gold Cup repeat bid is off to a stellar start.

The USWNT cruised past Dominican Republic 5-0 Tuesday night in Carson, Calif., to open group play.

Interim head coach Twila Kilgore put out a 3-5-2/3-4-3 shape to combat the Dominican Republic's deep low block.

It seemed to pay dividends early as Lynn Williams scored within two minutes, but VAR chalked it off. It only delayed the inevitable, as the U.S. found its opener in the seventh minute.

Olivia Moultrie, 18, got on the end of a Midge Purce cross that was deflected off Sophia Smith for an easy tap in. Smith was credited the assist.

Purce continued to wreak havoc down the right flank, sending in another low cross in the 30th minute that found Williams -- this time it stood.

The game remained 2-0 at the half but it was completely one-sided. The Quisqueyanas just couldn't break out in transition that often despite some spells of individual brilliance from 20-year-old Mia Asenjo.

Asenjo showed off her strength, dribbling and hold-up play to advance the ball, but she didn't receive enough support from the Quisqueyanas to maintain possession.

The USWNT kept moving the ball in the final third, probing to unlock a clogged penalty box. They found their third in the 58th minute, courtesy of Purce finding Moultrie again for a brace.

It was more of the same after that, though the U.S. slowed its intensity and just passed the ball around without looking to exert themselves too much.

But just when it looked like the goals would be done for the game, Dominican Republic defender Brianne Reed conceded two penalties in a span of six minutes. Reed was sent off with a second yellow card on the ensuing foul.

Jenna Nighswonger, the 2023 NWSL Rookie of the Year, scored the first one while veteran Alex Morgan, a late call up to the roster, buried the second in the second minute of added time.

The USWNT ended the game logging 31 shots, with 10 on target. They had 80% possession to just 20% for the Quisqueyanas, who had just one shot via a late free kick that sailed over the crossbar.

With the result, the USWNT will move on to play Argentina on Friday, Feb. 23, at 10:15 p.m. ET. Argentina drew 0-0 with Mexico, so the U.S. can create a solid gap atop the group with another win.

