MLS releases 2024 regular season schedule

Major League Soccer unveiled the 2024 regular season schedule on Wednesday.

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2024 Major League Soccer regular season is just months away from kicking off.

Thirty-four clubs and legendary athletes, such as Inter Miami CF star Lionel Messi, are set to return to the soccer field for the league's 29th edition.

Soccer fans saw Columbus Crew grab the MLS Cup 2023 with an impressive 2-1 victory over defending champion Los Angeles FC on Dec. 9.

Another champion will be crowned a year from now -- but it all starts with the regular season grind.

Here is everything you need to know about MLS's 2024 regular season schedule:

What is the 2024 MLS schedule?

The full schedule for all 34 teams can be seen here.

When does the regular season begin?

The regular season kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 21 and concludes on Saturday, Oct. 19.

What are the season's key dates?

The season's key dates are as follows:

EventDate
2024 opener: Miami vs. RSLFeb. 21
MLS is Back weekendFeb. 24-25
Rivalry WeekMay 11-18
El Tráfico at the Rose BowlJuly 4
MLS All-Star GameJuly 24
Leagues CupJuly 26-August 25
Decision DayOct. 19
MLS Cup 2024Dec. 7

When does Lionel Messi play in your city?

Messi joined Inter Miami CF in June 2023. Needless the say, the star's first full season will cause quite a stir.

Here is Messi and Inter Miami's full schedule:

DATEOPPONENTLOCATIONTIME (ET)
Wednesday, Feb. 21Real Salt LakeDRV PNK Stadium8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 25LA GalaxyDignity Health Sports Park9:30 p.m. 
Saturday, March 2Orlando City SCDRV PNK Stadium4:30 p.m. 
Sunday, March 10CF MontréalDRV PNK Stadium5 p.m. 
Saturday, March 16D.C. UnitedAudi Field2 p.m. 
Saturday, March 23New York Red BullsRed Bull Arena2 p.m. 
Saturday, March 30New York City FCDRV PNK Stadium7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 6Colorado RapidsDRV PNK Stadium7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 13Sporting Kansas CityChildren’s Mercy Park8:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 20Nashville SCDRV PNK Stadium7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 27New England RevolutionGillette Stadium7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 4New York Red BullsDRV PNK Stadium7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 11CF MontréalStade Saputo7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 15Orlando City SCExploria Stadium7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 18D.C. UnitedDRV PNK Stadium7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 25Vancouver WhitecapsBC PlaceTBD
Wednesday, May 29Atlanta UnitedDRV PNK Stadium7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 1St. Louis CITY SCDRV PNK Stadium7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 15Philadelphia UnionSubaru Park7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 19Columbus CrewDRV PNK Stadium7:30 p.m
Saturday, June 29Nashville SCGEODIS Park8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 3Charlotte FCBank of America Stadium7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 6FC CincinnatiTQL Stadium7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 17Toronto FCDRV PNK Stadium7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 20Chicago Fire FCDRV PNK Stadium7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 24FC CincinnatiDRV PNK Stadium7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31Chicago Fire FCSoldier Field8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14Philadelphia UnionDRV PNK Stadium7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18Atlanta UnitedMercedes-Benz Stadium7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21New York City FCYankee Stadium2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28Charlotte FCDRV PNK Stadium7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 2 Columbus CrewLower.com Field7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5Toronto FCBMO Field7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19New England RevolutionDRV PNK Stadium6 p.m.

Share
