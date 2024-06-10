How to watch USMNT Olympic team's send-off game vs. Japan

The U.S. men's national team for the Paris Games is getting ready for its send-off match.

The USMNT Olympic squad is mainly for under-23 players, so marquee stars like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and more will not be going to Paris. Instead, they'll be preparing for the U.S.-based Copa America.

So, who is on the U.S. Olympic squad? Some key names like Walker Zimmerman (Nashville, U23 exception), Cade Cowell (Chivas) and Gaga Slonina (Chelsea) are among the popular names.

Here's what to know for the squad's game vs. Japan under head coach Marko Mitrovic:

When is the USMNT vs. Japan Olympic send-off game?

The USMNT will meet Japan on Tuesday, June 11.

What time is the USMNT vs. Japan Olympic send-off game?

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT vs. Japan Olympic send-off game?

Children's Mercy Park, home of the MLS' Sporting Kansas City, is the venue for the game.

How to watch the USMNT vs. Japan Olympic send-off game

The game will be available to stream on the U.S. Soccer YouTube channel in English. Universo will carry the game in Spanish.

Who are key players on Japan's U23 team?

Among the players called up, some of the intriguing names on Japan's squad include goalie Zion Suzuki, left winger Koki Saito and defensive midfielder Joel Chima Fujita.

Who is in the USMNT's group in the 2024 Olympics?

The Paris Games will see the U.S. take on France, New Zealand and Guinea. France, who will be coached by soccer legend Thierry Henry, has arguably the best squad in the tournament.