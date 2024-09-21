Toffoli reveals ‘special' Celebrini among reasons he joined Sharks

Tyler Toffoli wants to play with Macklin Celebrini.

According to the new 32-year-old Sharks winger, that’s part of why he signed a four-year, $24 million contract with San Jose on July 1. And on the first day of 2024 NHL training camp, the two were placed on the same line for a scrimmage and impressed early.

Yes, it’s only training camp. But it’s hard not to get excited about the Sharks' young talent and veteran additions like Toffoli.

At his first training camp availability Thursday, Toffoli talked about management’s message to the players ahead of camp, becoming an alternate captain and early impressions of San Jose's No. 1 overall draft pick:

Toffoli, on when he was told he’d wear an “A”:

Right before all the media stuff started happening, I had a meeting with [Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky]. He let me know that I was going to be part of the leadership group. Whether I was going to wear a letter or not, I was going to take a lot of pride in it in the first place. Very honored. Ready to work throughout camp, going into the season, and help turn the ship around here.

