Report: Toffoli, Sharks agree to four-year, $24M contract

Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks appear to have made a big splash in free agency.

General manager Mike Grier said the Sharks were looking for scoring — and they appear to have found that in Tyler Toffoli.

San Jose agreed to sign the veteran wing to a four-year, $24 million contract, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported Monday morning after TSN's Kevin Weekes first reported the agreement.

One of the better snipers on the market, the 32-year-old is an eight-time 20-goal scorer, surpassing 30 goals scored three times in his career.

He also has a lot of playoff experience, winning a Stanley Cup in 2014 with the Los Angeles Kings and reaching another Final with the Montreal Canadiens in 2021.

