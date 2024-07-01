Trending

Breaking

Sources: Klay Thompson will leave Warriors, plans to join Mavs in reported sign-and-trade deal
NHL Free Agency

Report: Toffoli, Sharks agree to four-year, $24M contract

By Sheng Peng

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks appear to have made a big splash in free agency.

General manager Mike Grier said the Sharks were looking for scoring — and they appear to have found that in Tyler Toffoli.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

San Jose agreed to sign the veteran wing to a four-year, $24 million contract, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported Monday morning after TSN's Kevin Weekes first reported the agreement.

One of the better snipers on the market, the 32-year-old is an eight-time 20-goal scorer, surpassing 30 goals scored three times in his career.

He also has a lot of playoff experience, winning a Stanley Cup in 2014 with the Los Angeles Kings and reaching another Final with the Montreal Canadiens in 2021.

San Jose Sharks

Ryan Warsofsky 16 hours ago

How Warsofsky will use youth to his advantage as new Sharks coach

Luke Kunin 17 hours ago

Sharks officially re-sign forwards Kunin, Bailey to one-year deals

Read the full story on San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

NHL Free Agency
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us