Georgiev displays ‘best' Sharks performance in loss to Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — If Alexandar Georgiev wants to stay with the San Jose Sharks, he made a statement on Tuesday night.

“It’s probably the best I’ve seen him,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said of the pending UFA, who stopped 34-of-37 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks. “He was really good tonight.”

The Sharks should’ve been run out of the building after the first period, giving up quality chance after chance, including two breakaways in the first five minutes. San Jose was down 3-1 after 20 minutes, but it was off two tips and an unmarked Sam Colangelo with the rebound putback. The Sharks could’ve easily been down 5-0 after the first five minutes, the way they started, but Georgiev stood strong.

And then, the much-maligned goalie got better.

“Especially that 5-on-3 penalty kill [in the third period], made some big saves,” Warsofsky said. “I thought in overtime, he was really locked in.”

