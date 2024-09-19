Five Sharks storylines to watch as training camp begins

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Here’s what to look for as the Sharks open their 2024 NHL training camp on Thursday.

Let’s go from the front to the back.

When Will the Franchise Be the Franchise?

Make no mistake, that’s the pressure on No. 1 overall 2024 NHL Draft pick Macklin Celebrini’s shoulders.

It’s not just because he was a first-overall selection -- he’s also one of the most highly-touted first-overall picks of the last decade.

Can he become the franchise star? And how soon?

It’s important to have patience. For example, 1997 first-overall pick Joe Thornton put up just three goals and four assists in 55 games in his rookie NHL season. In 2008, No. 1 overall pick Steven Stamkos scored just three goals in the first two months of his debut campaign but finished the year with 23.

Both Thornton and Stamkos ended up just fine, carving out Hall of Fame careers.

What’s Going on With Couture?

Captain Logan Couture played just six games last season because of a deep groin issue.

He was originally scheduled to start skating in July, but at the last check in early September, he still hadn’t hit the ice yet.

It’s fair to fear the worst for Couture’s career. He’s 35 and hasn’t played at an elite level in 18 months.

All we can do is hope for the best.

“We’re trying to attack this thing with different types of rehab and maybe something will click here,” Couture told San Jose Sharks play-by-play announcer Dan Rusanowsky on Wednesday.

Rookie Reaction?

Obviously, Celebrini’s adjustment to the NHL will get a lot of headlines.

But just as important, how will 2023 No. 4 overall pick Will Smith acclimate?

Celebrini and Smith have drawn favorable comparisons to three-time Stanley Cup-winning duo Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. Those are, of course, big skates to fill, even immediately. Both Kane and Toews were star players from the get-go: 2007 No. 1 overall pick Kane won the Calder Trophy in 2008, while 2006 No. 3 pick Jonathan Toews finished third in the voting.

The Sharks would be thrilled if their new dynamic duo could have that kind of instant impact. But remember, that’s the bar, not the expectation.

San Jose's 2023 No. 26 overall selection Quentin Musty, after an impressive 2024 NHL Rookie Faceoff, could be a dark horse to break camp with the Sharks as well … but first, he’ll have to dominate the preseason, too.

Meanwhile, 2020 picks Thomas Bordeleau and Danil Gushchin, both skilled but small wingers, are hoping that this is the year that they can establish themselves as full-time NHL’ers.

How Big Can Shak Be?

Shakir -- AKA Shak, Mook, Muck -- Mukhamadullin has been marinating for a long time.

The 2020 New Jersey Devils first-round pick, acquired by the Sharks in the Timo Meier trade, has teased his talent wherever he has been -- as a teen pro in the KHL and as an AHL All-Star for the San Jose Barracuda last year.

It’s time for the 6-foot-4 bundle of tools -- he can skate, and he’s better with the puck than without -- to seize a spot on a shallow Sharks blueline.

Word to the wise, it usually takes defensemen longer to mature than forwards, but the 22-year-old Russian has the ability to be San Jose’s best defenseman by the end of the season.

Who’s No. 1?

Both Sharks general manager Mike Grier and Sharks goaltending coach Thomas Speer contend that the Sharks’ net is an open competition.

So between star prospect Yaroslav Askarov and veterans Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek, who comes out on top?

It doesn’t seem likely that the Sharks will start the season with three goalies.

“The best goalies will play. It’s that simple, right?” Speer told San Jose Hockey Now two weeks ago. “I think it’s wide open.”

Askarov, 22, arguably is the best goaltending prospect in the world, and after two strong seasons in the AHL appears ready for the next step.

The Sharks also paid a handsome price to acquire the flamboyant netminder from the Nashville Predators, surrendering top prospect David Edstrom and the Vegas Golden Knights’ 2025 first-round pick.

So no doubt, Askarov’s time is coming. Just how soon?

Vanecek might be considered a dark horse in this race, but that’s just because he was hurt for a lot of last year and never actually played for the Sharks. From 2020 to 2023, Vanecek was a solid starting goalie.

In fact, it was his play with the New Jersey Devils that helped send Blackwood packing to the Sharks last summer.

Blackwood had the best NHL season of this trio last year, doing heroic work behind a historically bad Sharks squad.

But it’s a "what have you done for me lately" world.

Who will emerge as opening night starter? And if the Sharks start the season with the waiver-exempt Askarov, will they waive veteran Vanecek or Blackwood?

