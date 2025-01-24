Kristin Juszczyk makes custom jacket for Sharks mascot SJ Sharkie

Kristin Juszczyk is broadening her horizons beyond the NFL world.

The fashion designer and wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk took her talents to the hockey land with a custom jacket for the San Jose Sharks mascot, SJ Sharkie.

The Juszczyks attended Thursday night's Sharks game against the Nashville Predators at SAP Center, where San Jose nearly rallied back from a 3-0 deficit but fell 6-5.

Nonetheless, SJ Sharkie was best dressed in the building in its custom "Designs by Kristin" apparel.

The jacket even has a slit in the back for SJ Sharkie's fin.

Kristin's designs took the NFL and sports world by storm with her unique pieces, making fits for big names such as Taylor Swift, Simon Biles, Klay Thompson and many others.

Her designs were so well-received that the NFL granted Juszczyk an exclusive apparel license in January.

Now, with the 49ers' football season over, expect her designs on others.

