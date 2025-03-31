Sharks reminded about importance of speed in blowout loss to Kings

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

LOS ANGELES — Every time that the San Jose Sharks are up, they remind you that they’re still a really young team.

After a rousing 6-5 shootout victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs last Thursday, it appeared that the Sharks had found some competitive consistency. They were 5-9-3 since the beginning of February, and had a lead, were tied, or within one goal in the third period in 14 of those 17 games.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But the bottom has dropped out again, after a 6-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday, followed by an 8-1 humiliation at the hands of the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.

“We’re seeing that at times throughout the games, when the game speeds up, is where we get caught,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said about his young team. “When we’re playing at one speed, and you have to be able to play this game at different speeds, that’s where we get in a little bit of trouble.”

He added: “It’s a high-paced team, especially the LA Kings.”

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast