Sharks, agent working together to find Labanc ‘fresh start'

Kevin Labanc alluded to wanting a fresh start, away from the San Jose Sharks, on Tuesday. His agent confirmed it the next day.

“I echo what Kevin said yesterday about finding a fresh start. We are working with the team to find him a new opportunity in the NHL either by the trade deadline or the off-season,” Labanc’s agent Michael Curran told The Hockey News. “Regardless of the outcome, I know he will continue to work as hard as he can to get back in the lineup and give the Sharks his best effort.”

So what’s next for Labanc, who’s been with the Sharks since they drafted him in the sixth round in 2014?

On one hand, the offense-first winger has just seven points in 32 games this season, a far cry from his half-a-point pace from 2017 to 2023. A healthy scratch for seven consecutive contests as of tonight, the pending UFA’s $4.725 million AAV also makes him difficult to deal.

