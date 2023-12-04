Addison hails Sharks' no-quit attitude after close loss to Rangers

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng

NEW YORK – The Sharks finally are scoring. Next step, defend better.

After scoring just six goals in their first 10 road games this season, the Sharks beat the New Jersey Devils 6-3 at Prudential Center on Friday and followed that with a 6-5 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Anthony Duclair, Ryan Carpenter, and Jacob MacDonald gave San Jose a brief 3-2 lead, and the Sharks answered four consecutive Rangers goals with late Fabian Zetterlund and Alexander Barabanov strikes to make things interesting.

That’s a moral victory, but not winning hockey though.

“We turned it over. Just the turnovers, just frustrating. You got a puck on your stick in critical areas, and we just made poor decisions. That really was a story,” Sharks coach David Quinn lamented. “The other piece of it is, we’ve got to finish our tracking and our backchecks.”

