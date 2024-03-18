Why Floyd signed with 49ers despite other free agency offers

Defensive end Leonard Floyd seems to be a no-nonsense kind of person.

And that approach is exactly what attracted him to the 49ers at the outside of NFL free agency a week ago.

“I had quite a few offers,” Floyd said Monday on a conference call with Bay Area reporters shortly after the 49ers announced he had officially signed a two-year contract. “But what it was, man, the 49ers didn’t bull---t around.

“They came out of the gate, came in with a great deal, it was a solid deal for me, and there wasn’t any second-guessing it. They showed that they wanted me from the jump. Once I saw that, I’m like, ‘Shoot, I want y’all, too. I’m on my way.’ ”

Floyd's contract has yet to be turned into the NFL office, so terms of his two-year deal remain unknown.

Floyd, an eight-year NFL veteran, was in Santa Clara at team headquarters on Monday to ink his new contract after agreeing to terms last week.

He comes to the 49ers after four seasons in Chicago, three with the Los Angeles Rams and last season with the Buffalo Bills. After a slow start to his professional career, Floyd has registered 10.5, 9.5, 9 and 10.5 sacks over the past four seasons, respectively.

The 49ers have added Floyd and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos to team up with Nick Bosa on the other side.

Floyd has played on teams that qualified for the postseason in four of his seasons, including each of the past three years. He won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

“From the outside looking in, I knew this was a team that was ready for a Super Bowl run,” Floyd said. “I didn’t want to go to a team and not be in a position to not be able to play in the playoffs and win a championship.

“So I came here with the aspirations of coming in and helping the defense out to win games and getting back to the big game.”

While playing three seasons in the NFC West, Floyd said his knowledge of the 49ers also contributed to his quick decision to agree to terms with the team.

“Going up against cats like George Kittle, their offense, man, it’s a physical bunch,” Floyd said. “If I come in and get that at practice every day, like I get to go up against George Kittle every day, it will mold me and build me up for a great season this year.”

