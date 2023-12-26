Watch Purdy, Harbaugh share wholesome moment after 49ers-Ravens game

Brock Purdy had a forgetful Christmas performance at Levi’s Stadium, throwing four interceptions before exiting the 49ers’ 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a stinger.

However, the second-year quarterback went on to have a wholesome moment after the game, exchanging pleasantries with a familiar face from the Ravens.

“People tell me we look alike,” laughed Ravens coach John Harbaugh when greeting Purdy for a post-game handshake.

“Oh, my dad looks just like you,” replied Purdy with a smile.

"People tell me we look alike." 😂



Funny moment between Jon Harbaugh and Brock Purdy. Added at the end that he's got a lot of respect for him. #FTTB | #49ers | #Ravens | @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/tX1gvDBteG — Matt Lively (@mattblively) December 26, 2023

The video captured by CBS Sports Bay Area’s Matt Lively shows the two lookalikes sharing a laugh over their similar features.

An edited post on X (formerly known as Twitter) from the Ravens Wire’s Kevin Oestreicher further demonstrates the tandem’s hilarious resemblance.

Week 16



Ravens/49ers



John Harbaugh/Brock Purdy pic.twitter.com/mcQLOICUVc — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) December 21, 2023

When parting ways, Harbaugh made sure to give the 23-year-old his flowers.

“I got a lot of respect for you, man,” said Baltimore’s 16-year coach. “You’re doing a great job. Good luck the rest of the way.”

Purdy finished San Francisco’s defeat 18-for-32 with 255 yards and a passer rating of 42.6, sacked twice with a career-worst four interceptions.

While Purdy had one of his poorest games of the 2023 NFL season, Harbaugh’s respectful words must be encouraging.

Mr. Irrelevant has a friend -- and twin -- in the Ravens frontman.

After all, the doppelgängers might meet in the Super Bowl, which is what many felt the Week 16 affair previewed.

