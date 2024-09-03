Williams, 49ers finalizing new contract, per agency; All-Pro to report

Trent Williams is close to receiving the new contract he has sought since 49ers training camp opened in late July.

Williams and the 49ers are finalizing a reworked deal, the All-Pro left tackle’s agency, Elite Loyalty Sports, tweeted Tuesday morning.

Per the agency, Williams also is headed back to the Bay Area. The 49ers are scheduled to practice Tuesday in Santa Clara.

Williams should be able to ramp up this week and play Monday night when the 49ers open the 2024 NFL season against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported, citing league sources, that the sides were working to finalize a new contract after Williams' brother, Fred, posted several Instagram stories suggesting Trent was on his way back to the Bay to sign a contract.

Williams entered camp with a 2024 base salary of $20.05 million, which made him the sixth-highest-paid NFL offensive lineman. He originally signed a six-year contract in 2021.

News of a contract being finalized comes four days after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Williams' holdout could cause him to miss regular-season games.

“The 49ers have work to do. I’m told Trent Williams is not happy and the threat of him missing games is real,” Fowler said on "NFL Live" on Friday. “A lot of times, that’s a negotiating pull. I don’t sense it is right now. He’s made $150 million in his career. He’s got no guaranteed money left on his deal.”

But now it appears Williams and the 49ers were able to bridge the gap over the holiday weekend.

The 49ers got Brandon Aiyuk's contract extension done last week, and now they are close to reworking Williams' deal less than one week before the 2024 season opener.

