Source: Aiyuk, 49ers agree to reported four-year, $120M contract

After many months of uncertainty, the 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk are sticking together, after all.

The 49ers and Aiyuk completed an at-times contentious contract negotiation by agreeing to a new four-year deal, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported, citing sources, that the contract is worth $120 million, with $76 million guaranteed.

Rapoport also reported that Aiyuk will receive $47 million between now and April 1, 2025.

The journey for Aiyuk and the 49ers to get to this stage had its share of ups and downs, including Aiyuk’s trade request and the 49ers working out the frameworks of trades with at least two teams.

Although Aiyuk skipped the mandatory offseason minicamp and requested a trade before the opening of training camp, he reported on time to avoid fines. While Aiyuk took part in meetings, he did not step foot on the practice field during his “hold-in” as the sides worked toward a contract resolution.

Aiyuk was often seen watching 49ers’ practices. He and general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan were seen talking at certain points throughout the early portion of training camp.

The saga appeared to get more acrimonious as training camp continued without the sides reaching a solution. Aiyuk reported to training camp on time but conducted a “hold-in,” as he declined to practice while he remained in limbo.

After the 49ers set their 53-man roster on Tuesday, Shanahan and Lynch were hopeful Aiyuk would practice Wednesday. But the star wide receiver wasn't seen on the field.

Following the 49ers’ first preseason game, Shanahan said he had an open line of communication with Aiyuk but declined to divulge any specifics of their meetings.

“I’ve met with Brandon a bunch here since we started out camp, and I’m not going to get into any personal things between us,” he said.

Aiyuk is yet another wide receiver to benefit from the exploding market at that position. Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson set the market with a $35 million-per-year deal on June 3. Jefferson’s contract exceeded Nick Bosa’s annual average of $34 million to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

While Aiyuk did not reach that level with his new contract, it is a significant bump from what he was scheduled to make this season.

The 49ers picked up the fifth-year option on Aiyuk’s contract last offseason, so he was scheduled to make $14.124 million in 2024 before he potentially would have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The new deal locks up Aiyuk's spot on the team, which had become in doubt in recent weeks. The 49ers became more willing to work out a trade to send Aiyuk elsewhere. The 49ers had the frameworks of trades in place with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, NBC Sports Bay Area reported.

But the 49ers always insisted their top priority was to keep Aiyuk on the team.

“Brandon's a big part of our team and we expect that he will be this year,” Lynch said on the day the 49ers opened training camp.

Aiyuk becomes the fifth 49ers draft pick in five years to sign a new contract late in the offseason, joining George Kittle, Fred Warner, Deebo Samuel and Bosa.

Aiyuk, 26, remains with a bolstered 49ers receiving corps. While Aiyuk and Samuel form one of the top receiving duos in the NFL, the organization increased its depth, too. The 49ers selected Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with the No. 31 overall pick in the draft to join Aiyuk, Samuel and Jauan Jennings.

The offseason was filled with trade speculation surrounding Aiyuk, beginning around the time of the 2024 NFL Draft. The 49ers disclosed that they listened to trade offers.

But Lynch said he completely closed the door on listening to any offers for Aiyuk after Day 1 of the draft.

"We didn't entertain any of that today," Lynch said after Rounds 2 and 3. "We're happy with our wide receiver group. Actually, more than happy. We're really thrilled with it. And thrilled to have added Ricky to that group and even make it stronger"

The trade talks re-opened as contract discussions with Aiyuk stalled into the summer. On “The Pivot” podcast, Aiyuk made it clear his preferred destinations were Washington or Pittsburgh if a deal could not get worked out with the 49ers. Pittsburgh and the 49ers engaged in serious trade talks but were unable to work out a deal, according to sources.

Aiyuk is coming off his best NFL season. He was selected as a second-team Associated Press All-Pro. He caught 75 passes for a career-best 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. Sixty-one of his receptions went for first downs.

He entered the NFL in 2020 as a first-round draft pick from Arizona State. In 62 regular-season games over his first four seasons, Aiyuk has 269 catches for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The 49ers signed Jennings on May 29 to a two-year contract extension after they tendered him at the second-round level as a restricted free agent. Jennings’ deal is set to pay him $15.3 million over two years, including $8.435 in fully guaranteed money.

Samuel has two seasons remaining on the four-year, $77 million contract he signed at the beginning of training camp in the summer of 2022.

