Brady drops hilarious NSFW quip about 49ers fandom since retirement

Bay Area native Tom Brady grew up a die-hard 49ers fan, but his fandom faded when the New England Patriots selected him with the No. 199 pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Twenty-three years later, the seven-time Super Bowl champion -- even in retirement -- can't let go of the fact that his favorite childhood team passed on him in the draft two decades prior.

"Nah they passed me up six times, so f--k them and that whole staff that kept me out," Brady said on the "Let's Go!" podcast, which was released Monday. "I had a chip on my shoulder for a long time."

Brady is regarded as the game's greatest player of all time -- the GOAT of all GOATs. But before becoming a three-time NFL MVP and five-time Super Bowl MVP, Brady was overlooked because many believed he was unathletic and slow.

And unlike Brady's hometown team, the Patriots were high on Brady and snagged him in the sixth round of the draft, unaware that the move would win the franchise nine AFC titles and six Super Bowls over the next 20 seasons.

After spending the majority of his legendary pro career with New England, Brady spent the final three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he won one more championship.

While the San Mateo native might not be a fan of the 49ers anymore, he still roots for players on the team, such as his latest podcast guest and 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.

"I root for a lot of players and whatever team they're on, I'll always root for them," Brady said. "I root for Christian because I really like him, and how he plays and his style of play and his team-first attitude. But not necessarily the colors of the jersey anymore."

McCaffrey couldn't help but laugh at Brady's harsh assessment of his team, and he understands where the quarterback is coming from.

"I resonate with that a lot," McCaffrey said. "I think everybody gets it to an extent. Tom says it, which I love. But I completely get it. That resonates with me 100 percent. I've always been very salty and had that chip as well. Seeing you have it always fires me up.

"That's the best player to ever play the game and he's still pissed off? It validates all my emotions. … Love it, man. You have to be that way."

