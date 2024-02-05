How to watch 49ers Super Bowl coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers are back in the Super Bowl, and NBC Sports Bay Area has the Faithful covered all the way through the big game and beyond.

Beginning Monday and running through Saturday, Carlos Ramirez, Donte Whitner and Rod Brooks will host "49ers Live,' an hour-long show that will bring fans the latest coverage from Las Vegas, including interviews, media availabilities and sights and sounds from Sin City.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, "49ers Press Conference Live," featuring 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs media availabilities, will air immediately following "49ers Live."

Monday through Friday, coverage concludes with "49ers Talk," hosted by Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan.

On Super Bowl Sunday, tune in to a special 90-minute edition of "49ers Pregame Live" beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT. After the conclusion of the game, tune back in to NBC Sports Bay Area for an extended edition of "49ers Postgame Live."

Here is the full schedule for Super Bowl week:

Monday, Feb. 5:

8:30 p.m. PT: 49ers Live

9:30 p.m. PT: 49ers Talk

Tuesday, Feb. 6:

5 p.m. PT: 49ers Live

6 p.m. PT: 49ers Press Conference Live

10:30 p.m. PT: 49ers Talk

Wednesday, Feb. 7:

8:30 p.m. PT: 49ers Live

9:30 p.m. PT: 49ers Press Conference Live

10 p.m. PT: 49ers Talk

Thursday, Feb. 8:

8 p.m. PT: 49ers Live

9 p.m. PT: 49ers Press Conference Live

9:30 p.m. PT: 49ers Talk

Friday, Feb. 9:

5 p.m. PT: 49ers Live

6 p.m. PT: 49ers Talk

Saturday, Feb. 10:

3:30 p.m. PT: 49ers Live

Sunday, Feb. 11:

1:30 p.m. PT: 49ers Pregame Live

Immediately after Super Bowl LVIII: 49ers Postgame Live

Also, be sure to check out extended coverage all week long from NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. Anchor Raj Mathai and reporters Damian Trujillo, Anthony Flores, Carlos Yustis and Max Cordaro will be live from Las Vegas in various newscasts through the day. Below is this week's newscast schedule:

Monday, Feb. 5 through Friday Feb. 9 on NBC Bay Area:

5 a.m. - 7 a.m. PT: Today in the Bay

11 a.m. PT: NBC Bay Area news

4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. PT: NBC Bay Area News

7 p.m. PT: NBC Bay Area News With Raj Mathai

11 p.m. PT: NBC Bay Area News

Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 11 on NBC Bay Area:

7 a.m. PT: Today in the Bay

5 p.m. PT: NBC Bay Area News

6 p.m. PT: NBC Bay Area News

11 p.m. PT: NBC Bay Area News

Monday, Feb. 5 through Friday Feb. 9 on Telemundo 48:

12 p.m. PT: Telemundo 48 Al Mediodia

5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. PT: Noticiero Telemundo 48

11 p.m. PT: Noticiero Telemundo 48

Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 11 on NBC Bay Area:

6 p.m. PT: Noticiero Telemundo 48

11 p.m. PT: Noticiero Telemundo 48