How Lynch, Shanahan built 49ers' Super Bowl LVIII roster

The 49ers’ roster has undergone a significant makeover since the 49ers’ last Super Bowl appearance.
Forty-three players on the 49ers’ current 53-man roster have been added since the club lined up against the Kansas City Chiefs four years ago in Super Bowl LIV.
The 49ers’ roster includes 20 players who have been with the organization for less than a year.
General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan are responsible -- through drafts, free agency and trades -- for bringing in all but one player on the team that will take the field Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Defensive lineman Arik Armstead is the only holdover from a previous regime. He was a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft under then-GM Trent Baalke and then-coach Jim Tomsula.
Here is a look at how the 49ers were built:
2015 (1)
San Francisco 49ers
Draft
DL Arik Armstead, 1st round
2017 (2)
Draft
TE George Kittle, 5th round
Veteran free agent
FB Kyle Juszczyk, Baltimore
2018 (1)
Draft
LB Fred Warner, 3rd round
2019 (6)
Draft
DE Nick Bosa, 1st round
WR Deebo Samuel, 2nd round
P Mitch Wishnowsky, 4th round
LB Dre Greenlaw, 5th round
Rookie free agent
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
DL Kevin Givens
2020 (8)
Draft
DT Javon Kinlaw, 1st round
WR Brandon Aiyuk, 1st round
T Colton McKivitz, 5th round
TE Charlie Woerner, 6th round
WR Jauan Jennings, 7th round
Veteran free agent
C Jake Brendel, Miami
LS Taybor Pepper, Miami
Trade
T Trent Williams, Washington
2021 (5)
Draft
G Aaron Banks, 2nd round
CB Ambry Thomas, 3rd round
T Jaylon Moore, 5th round
CB Deommodore Lenoir, 5th round
RB Elijah Mitchell, 6th round
2022 (10)
Draft
G Spencer Burford, 4th round
CB Samuel Womack, 5th round
QB Brock Purdy, 7th round
Veteran free agent
LB Oren Burks, Green Bay
S Tashaun Gipson, Chicago
WR Ray-Ray McCloud, Pittsburgh
S George Odum, Indianapolis
CB Charvarius Ward, Kansas City
Rookie free agent
RB Jordan Mason
Trade
RB Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
2023 (20)
Draft
S Ji’Ayir Brown, 3rd round
K Jake Moody, 3rd round
CB Darrell Luter, 5th round
DE Robert Beal, 5th round
LB Dee Winters, 6th round
TE Brayden Willis, 7th round
WR Ronnie Bell, 7th round
LB Jalen Graham, 7th round
Veteran free agent
QB Brandon Allen, Cincinnati
OL Ben Bartch, Jacksonville
WR Chris Conley, Tennessee
QB Sam Darnold, Carolina
OL Jon Feliciano, N.Y. Giants
DL Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia
DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, L.A. Chargers
CB Isaiah Oliver, Atlanta
OL Matt Pryor, Indianapolis
S Logan Ryan, Tampa Bay
Trade
LB Randy Gregory, Denver
DE Chase Young, Washington