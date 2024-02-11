How Lynch, Shanahan built 49ers' Super Bowl LVIII roster

The 49ers’ roster has undergone a significant makeover since the 49ers’ last Super Bowl appearance.

Forty-three players on the 49ers’ current 53-man roster have been added since the club lined up against the Kansas City Chiefs four years ago in Super Bowl LIV.

The 49ers’ roster includes 20 players who have been with the organization for less than a year.

General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan are responsible -- through drafts, free agency and trades -- for bringing in all but one player on the team that will take the field Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead is the only holdover from a previous regime. He was a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft under then-GM Trent Baalke and then-coach Jim Tomsula.

Here is a look at how the 49ers were built:

2015 (1)

Draft

DL Arik Armstead, 1st round

2017 (2)

Draft

TE George Kittle, 5th round

Veteran free agent

FB Kyle Juszczyk, Baltimore

2018 (1)

Draft

LB Fred Warner, 3rd round

2019 (6)

Draft

DE Nick Bosa, 1st round

WR Deebo Samuel, 2nd round

P Mitch Wishnowsky, 4th round

LB Dre Greenlaw, 5th round

Rookie free agent

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

DL Kevin Givens

2020 (8)

Draft

DT Javon Kinlaw, 1st round

WR Brandon Aiyuk, 1st round

T Colton McKivitz, 5th round

TE Charlie Woerner, 6th round

WR Jauan Jennings, 7th round

Veteran free agent

C Jake Brendel, Miami

LS Taybor Pepper, Miami

Trade

T Trent Williams, Washington

2021 (5)

Draft

G Aaron Banks, 2nd round

CB Ambry Thomas, 3rd round

T Jaylon Moore, 5th round

CB Deommodore Lenoir, 5th round

RB Elijah Mitchell, 6th round

2022 (10)

Draft

G Spencer Burford, 4th round

CB Samuel Womack, 5th round

QB Brock Purdy, 7th round

Veteran free agent

LB Oren Burks, Green Bay

S Tashaun Gipson, Chicago

WR Ray-Ray McCloud, Pittsburgh

S George Odum, Indianapolis

CB Charvarius Ward, Kansas City

Rookie free agent

RB Jordan Mason

Trade

RB Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

2023 (20)

Draft

S Ji’Ayir Brown, 3rd round

K Jake Moody, 3rd round

CB Darrell Luter, 5th round

DE Robert Beal, 5th round

LB Dee Winters, 6th round

TE Brayden Willis, 7th round

WR Ronnie Bell, 7th round

LB Jalen Graham, 7th round

Veteran free agent

QB Brandon Allen, Cincinnati

OL Ben Bartch, Jacksonville

WR Chris Conley, Tennessee

QB Sam Darnold, Carolina

OL Jon Feliciano, N.Y. Giants

DL Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, L.A. Chargers

CB Isaiah Oliver, Atlanta

OL Matt Pryor, Indianapolis

S Logan Ryan, Tampa Bay

Trade

LB Randy Gregory, Denver

DE Chase Young, Washington

