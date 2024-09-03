Report: Collins, 49ers restructure contract to create cap space

The 49ers are locking up star players to lucrative contracts days before the start of the 2024 NFL season and are making moves elsewhere to help alleviate the financial burdens.

After signing wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to a four-year contract extension last week and working toward an agreement with left tackle Trent Williams on a reworked contract, San Francisco and Maliek Collins restructured the defensive tackle's contract, creating $5.432 million in salary cap space, ESPN's Field Yates reported Tuesday morning.

The Bills restructured the contracts of DE A.J. Epenesa and DT DaQuan Jones, creating $2.78M in cap space.



The 49ers restructured the contract of DT Maliek Collins, creating $5.432M in cap space.



Buffalo was tight to the cap, while San Francisco sticks with its trend of moving… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 3, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 49ers acquired Collins in a trade with the Houston Texans this offseason after parting ways with longtime defensive tackle Arik Armstead, who ended up signing a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Collins originally signed a two-year, $23 million contract with Houston in June of 2023 and according to Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti, the 49ers converted $6.79 million of Collins' $8.47 million contract for 2024 into a signing bonus.

The #49ers converted $6.79M of Maliek Collins' 2024 salary into signing bonus, adding 3 void years, freeing up $5.432M of cap space for the upcoming season.



San Francisco carries a league-high $50.5M of space into Week 1 according to our numbers.https://t.co/365LebVmgU — Spotrac (@spotrac) September 3, 2024

As Ginnitti points out, the 49ers currently have an NFL-best $50.5 million in salary cap space, but that number soon could shrink once Williams signs his reworked contract.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast