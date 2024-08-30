49ers sign ‘special talent' Aiyuk to four-year contract extension

Brandon Aiyuk finally put pen to paper on a brand new four-year 49ers contract extension.

The 49ers announced Friday the 26-year-old wide receiver signed a deal that keeps him with San Francisco through the 2028 NFL season.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo first reported Thursday the four-year contract is worth $120 million with $76 million in guaranteed money. Aiyuk will receive $47 million between now and April 1, per Rapoport.

“We were thrilled to draft Brandon in 2020 and are now equally excited to have him in the fold for years to come,” 49ers president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said in a statement released by the team. “Brandon is a special talent who is a warrior on the field and plays with a passion that we look for in 49ers. We look forward to Brandon continuing to be part of what we strive to accomplish as an organization.”

The deal between Aiyuk and the 49ers comes after months of negotiating, which resulted in a trade request and trade agreements with several teams before the sides came back to the negotiating table.

Lynch and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan turned up the heat on Aiyuk after the team set its 53-man roster this week, and an agreement quickly was reached.

Aiyuk, selected No. 25 overall in the 202 NFL Draft, has produced back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons, racking up 2,357 total yards on 153 receptions over the last two seasons.

It took much longer than both parties had hoped, but now Aiyuk can rejoin his teammates on the practice field and start preparing for the 49ers' 2024 season opener against the New York Jets on Monday, Sept. 9.

