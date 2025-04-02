Athletics trade Ruiz to Dodgers for right-handed pitcher Duran

The Athletics parted ways with one of their talented youngsters on Wednesday.

The Green and Gold traded speedy outfielder Esteury Ruiz to the Los Angeles Dodgers for right-handed starting pitcher Carlos Duran, ESPN's Alden González first reported before the team made the move official shortly after.

The A’s have acquired RHP Carlos Duran from the Dodgers in exchange for OF Esteury Ruiz. — A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) April 2, 2025

Ruiz, 26, has been back and forth between Triple-A Las Vegas and the major leagues over the past season-plus after stealing an American League-most 67 stolen bases during the 2023 MLB season, which also broke Rickey Henderson's Athletics rookie record.

In 178 games at the major-league level, Ruiz is batting .243/.297/.343 with seven home runs, 57 RBI and 73 stolen bases in 598 plate appearances.

Duran, whom the Athletics acquired for Ruiz, is a 23-year-old starting pitcher who signed with Los Angeles as a 16-year-old international prospect in 2018.

In 19 starts last season, Duran posted a 3.71 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched with 73 strikeouts and 32 walks for the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate.