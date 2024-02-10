Trending
49ers ‘ready to go' after wrapping week of Super Bowl practice

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff

By Nicki Jhabvala, The Washington Post 

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The 49ers wrapped their week of Super Bowl LVIII prep with a final walkthrough at UNLV’s Fertitta Football Complex on Saturday. 

Shortly after noon, the team’s buses pulled up to the complex for the roughly one-hour walkthrough to review their game openers and certain situations. 

After a 10-minute warmup period, the 49ers spent 40 minutes with the offense running through plays on the far end of one of the practice fields, and the defense working at the opposite end.

The 49ers closed with a brief special teams period, then headed back to the buses.

“Our guys are ready to go,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “They’re relaxed. They’ll relax a little this afternoon, have our last meetings tonight and we’ll be ready to go.”

The 49ers did not activate defensive tackle Kalia Davis from injured reserve, so he has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. They also elevated defensive linemen Alex Barrett and T.Y. McGill from the practice squad.

