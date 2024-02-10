49ers projected to have majority fan presence in Super Bowl vs. Chiefs

In the final game of the 49ers' 2023 NFL season, the Faithful again will be the dominant force in the stands.

According to Vivid Seats' proprietary algorithm Fan Forecast, 58 percent of the crowd at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII will be supporting the 49ers in their eighth-ever Super Bowl appearance. Kansas City Chiefs fans will represent 42 percent of the audience.

If you’ve been to a 49ers road game in recent years, support by the Faithful comes as no surprise. When looking at the 2023 regular season, the Red and Gold have the highest road crowd average across all 32 teams in the NFL, with an average of 48 percent of the crowd.

The amount of 49ers fan representation in the stands won’t be as obvious as many of the club’s road games this season, with both team’s dominant color being in the red family. It will be more evident by the volume of each fanbase when their defense is on the field.

For Super Bowl Sunday, the journey for many to the game is not an easy one. On average, fans are traveling over 900 miles to see the biggest game of the season.

Sunday’s clash with the Chiefs also is the second most expensive Super Bowl ticket in the last 15 years, and the most in-demand ticket at Allegiant Stadium since the venue opened back in July 2020.

Attending Super Bowl LVIII will not be easy on the pocket. A single ticket to the game is selling at an average price of $8,218 with the least expensive single seat listed at $6,178.

Price clearly is not an issue for the 49ers Faithful who have been seen all over Las Vegas throughout the week leading up to the NFL’s biggest game which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PT.

